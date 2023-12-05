The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-4) go up against the Boston College Eagles (5-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Boston College vs. Cent. Conn. St. matchup.

Boston College vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
  • How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Boston College vs. Cent. Conn. St. Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boston College Moneyline Cent. Conn. St. Moneyline
BetMGM Boston College (-16.5) 141.5 -2500 +1150 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Boston College (-15.5) 141.5 -2100 +1000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boston College vs. Cent. Conn. St. Betting Trends

  • Boston College has covered four times in seven chances against the spread this season.
  • Eagles games have gone over the point total four out of seven times this season.
  • Cent. Conn. St. has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • A total of three Blue Devils games this season have gone over the point total.

Boston College Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Boston College is 82nd in the country. It is five spots below that, 87th, according to computer rankings.
  • The implied probability of Boston College winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

