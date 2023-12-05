The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-4) go up against the Boston College Eagles (5-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Boston College vs. Cent. Conn. St. matchup.

Boston College vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Boston College vs. Cent. Conn. St. Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boston College Moneyline Cent. Conn. St. Moneyline BetMGM Boston College (-16.5) 141.5 -2500 +1150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Boston College (-15.5) 141.5 -2100 +1000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Boston College vs. Cent. Conn. St. Betting Trends

Boston College has covered four times in seven chances against the spread this season.

Eagles games have gone over the point total four out of seven times this season.

Cent. Conn. St. has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

A total of three Blue Devils games this season have gone over the point total.

Boston College Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Boston College is 82nd in the country. It is five spots below that, 87th, according to computer rankings.

The implied probability of Boston College winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

