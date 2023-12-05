Boston College vs. Cent. Conn. St.: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 5
The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-4) go up against the Boston College Eagles (5-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Boston College vs. Cent. Conn. St. matchup.
Boston College vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Boston College vs. Cent. Conn. St. Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Boston College Moneyline
|Cent. Conn. St. Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Boston College (-16.5)
|141.5
|-2500
|+1150
|FanDuel
|Boston College (-15.5)
|141.5
|-2100
|+1000
Boston College vs. Cent. Conn. St. Betting Trends
- Boston College has covered four times in seven chances against the spread this season.
- Eagles games have gone over the point total four out of seven times this season.
- Cent. Conn. St. has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
- A total of three Blue Devils games this season have gone over the point total.
Boston College Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Boston College is 82nd in the country. It is five spots below that, 87th, according to computer rankings.
- The implied probability of Boston College winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
