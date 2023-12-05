Tuesday's contest at Silvio O. Conte Forum has the Boston College Eagles (5-3) squaring off against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-4) at 6:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 80-64 win, as our model heavily favors Boston College.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Boston College vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Boston College vs. Cent. Conn. St. Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston College 80, Cent. Conn. St. 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Boston College vs. Cent. Conn. St.

Computer Predicted Spread: Boston College (-16.8)

Boston College (-16.8) Computer Predicted Total: 144.1

Boston College is 4-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Cent. Conn. St.'s 3-3-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Eagles are 4-3-0 and the Blue Devils are 3-3-0.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Boston College Performance Insights

The Eagles outscore opponents by 4.5 points per game (scoring 75.6 points per game to rank 167th in college basketball while giving up 71.1 per contest to rank 184th in college basketball) and have a +36 scoring differential overall.

The 33.4 rebounds per game Boston College averages rank 173rd in the country, and are 1.8 more than the 31.6 its opponents record per contest.

Boston College knocks down 1.8 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 6.8 (239th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.6.

The Eagles average 96.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (143rd in college basketball), and allow 90.6 points per 100 possessions (217th in college basketball).

Boston College has committed 1.8 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.3 (68th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.1 (185th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.