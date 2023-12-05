The Boston College Eagles (4-0) will play the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network.

Boston College vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Information

Boston College Top Players (2022-23)

  • Makai Ashton-Langford: 12.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jaeden Zackery: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • T.J. Bickerstaff: 5.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Quinten Post: 15.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Devin: 6.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Cent. Conn. St. Top Players (2022-23)

  • Andre Snoddy: 9.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kellen Amos: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Nigel Scantlebury: 10.3 PTS, 3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Davonte Sweatman: 6.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jay Rodgers: 9.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

Boston College vs. Cent. Conn. St. Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Boston College Rank Boston College AVG Cent. Conn. St. AVG Cent. Conn. St. Rank
312th 66.6 Points Scored 66 318th
179th 70.2 Points Allowed 70.2 179th
241st 30.8 Rebounds 30.9 238th
195th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th
329th 5.7 3pt Made 6.8 237th
221st 12.5 Assists 12.9 186th
175th 11.8 Turnovers 11.2 113th

