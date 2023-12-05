Boston College vs. Cent. Conn. St. December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Boston College Eagles (4-0) will play the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network.
Boston College vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Boston College Top Players (2022-23)
- Makai Ashton-Langford: 12.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jaeden Zackery: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- T.J. Bickerstaff: 5.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Quinten Post: 15.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Devin: 6.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
Cent. Conn. St. Top Players (2022-23)
- Andre Snoddy: 9.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kellen Amos: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nigel Scantlebury: 10.3 PTS, 3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Davonte Sweatman: 6.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jay Rodgers: 9.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
Boston College vs. Cent. Conn. St. Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Boston College Rank
|Boston College AVG
|Cent. Conn. St. AVG
|Cent. Conn. St. Rank
|312th
|66.6
|Points Scored
|66
|318th
|179th
|70.2
|Points Allowed
|70.2
|179th
|241st
|30.8
|Rebounds
|30.9
|238th
|195th
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|178th
|329th
|5.7
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|221st
|12.5
|Assists
|12.9
|186th
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|11.2
|113th
