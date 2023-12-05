The Boston College Eagles (4-0) will play the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network.

Boston College vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5

Tuesday, December 5 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

Boston College Top Players (2022-23)

Makai Ashton-Langford: 12.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Jaeden Zackery: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK T.J. Bickerstaff: 5.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Quinten Post: 15.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

15.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Devin: 6.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Cent. Conn. St. Top Players (2022-23)

Andre Snoddy: 9.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.5 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Kellen Amos: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Nigel Scantlebury: 10.3 PTS, 3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Davonte Sweatman: 6.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jay Rodgers: 9.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

Boston College vs. Cent. Conn. St. Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Boston College Rank Boston College AVG Cent. Conn. St. AVG Cent. Conn. St. Rank 312th 66.6 Points Scored 66 318th 179th 70.2 Points Allowed 70.2 179th 241st 30.8 Rebounds 30.9 238th 195th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th 329th 5.7 3pt Made 6.8 237th 221st 12.5 Assists 12.9 186th 175th 11.8 Turnovers 11.2 113th

