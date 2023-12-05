The Boston College Eagles (5-3) take on the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-4) as heavy, 16.5-point favorites on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The matchup has a point total of 141.5.

Boston College vs. Cent. Conn. St. Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Boston College -16.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boston College Betting Records & Stats

Boston College and its opponents have gone over 141.5 combined points in five of seven games this season.

The average point total in Boston College's contests this year is 146.8, 5.3 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Eagles have compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread.

Boston College has won four of the five games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Eagles have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -2500.

Boston College has a 96.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Boston College vs. Cent. Conn. St. Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Boston College 5 71.4% 75.6 149.7 71.1 138.4 141.2 Cent. Conn. St. 4 66.7% 74.1 149.7 67.3 138.4 138.8

Additional Boston College Insights & Trends

The 75.6 points per game the Eagles put up are 8.3 more points than the Blue Devils give up (67.3).

Boston College has a 4-3 record against the spread and a 5-3 record overall when scoring more than 67.3 points.

Boston College vs. Cent. Conn. St. Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Boston College 4-3-0 0-0 4-3-0 Cent. Conn. St. 3-3-0 0-0 3-3-0

Boston College vs. Cent. Conn. St. Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Boston College Cent. Conn. St. 9-7 Home Record 6-7 4-7 Away Record 4-14 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.7 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-8-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

