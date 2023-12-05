Tuesday's contest that pits the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (7-0) versus the Boston University Terriers (5-2) at Case Gym should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-54 in favor of Saint Joseph's (PA), who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on December 5.

The Terriers are coming off of an 85-55 loss to Colorado in their most recent outing on Tuesday.

Boston University vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts

Boston University vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Joseph's (PA) 67, Boston University 54

Boston University Schedule Analysis

The Terriers took down the Northern Colorado Bears in a 63-52 win on November 26. It was their best win of the season.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Boston University is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.

Boston University 2023-24 Best Wins

63-52 on the road over Northern Colorado (No. 259) on November 26

64-53 at home over Le Moyne (No. 276) on November 22

56-47 at home over New Hampshire (No. 280) on November 10

60-53 at home over Yale (No. 282) on November 14

60-58 at home over UMass Lowell (No. 339) on November 6

Boston University Leaders

Caitlin Weimar: 15.9 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.4 BLK, 50.0 FG%

15.9 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.4 BLK, 50.0 FG% Alex Giannaros: 12.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.7 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (16-for-45)

12.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.7 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (16-for-45) Aoibhe Gormley: 3.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 31.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

3.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 31.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Anete Adler: 6.4 PTS, 47.5 FG%

6.4 PTS, 47.5 FG% Sophie Beneventine: 3.7 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)

Boston University Performance Insights

The Terriers have a +7 scoring differential, putting up 59.0 points per game (286th in college basketball) and allowing 58.0 (81st in college basketball).

