How to Watch the Boston University vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Boston University Terriers (5-2) will be looking to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (7-0) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Case Gym. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.
Boston University Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Boston University vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Scoring Comparison
- The Hawks put up an average of 71.4 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 58.0 the Terriers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 58.0 points, Saint Joseph's (PA) is 7-0.
- Boston University has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.4 points.
- The 59.0 points per game the Terriers average are 5.9 more points than the Hawks give up (53.1).
- Boston University has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 53.1 points.
- When Saint Joseph's (PA) gives up fewer than 59.0 points, it is 5-0.
- The Terriers shoot 42.4% from the field, 7.3% higher than the Hawks concede defensively.
- The Hawks shoot 44.3% from the field, just 7.8% higher than the Terriers allow.
Boston University Leaders
- Caitlin Weimar: 15.9 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.4 BLK, 50.0 FG%
- Alex Giannaros: 12.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.7 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (16-for-45)
- Aoibhe Gormley: 3.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 31.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
- Anete Adler: 6.4 PTS, 47.5 FG%
- Sophie Beneventine: 3.7 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)
Boston University Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Le Moyne
|W 64-53
|Case Gym
|11/26/2023
|@ Northern Colorado
|W 63-52
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Colorado
|L 85-55
|CU Events Center
|12/5/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|Case Gym
|12/9/2023
|Harvard
|-
|Case Gym
|12/12/2023
|Emmanuel (MA)
|-
|Case Gym
