The Boston University Terriers (5-2) will be looking to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (7-0) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Case Gym. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.

Boston University Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Boston University vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Scoring Comparison

  • The Hawks put up an average of 71.4 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 58.0 the Terriers allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 58.0 points, Saint Joseph's (PA) is 7-0.
  • Boston University has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.4 points.
  • The 59.0 points per game the Terriers average are 5.9 more points than the Hawks give up (53.1).
  • Boston University has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 53.1 points.
  • When Saint Joseph's (PA) gives up fewer than 59.0 points, it is 5-0.
  • The Terriers shoot 42.4% from the field, 7.3% higher than the Hawks concede defensively.
  • The Hawks shoot 44.3% from the field, just 7.8% higher than the Terriers allow.

Boston University Leaders

  • Caitlin Weimar: 15.9 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.4 BLK, 50.0 FG%
  • Alex Giannaros: 12.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.7 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (16-for-45)
  • Aoibhe Gormley: 3.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 31.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
  • Anete Adler: 6.4 PTS, 47.5 FG%
  • Sophie Beneventine: 3.7 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)

Boston University Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Le Moyne W 64-53 Case Gym
11/26/2023 @ Northern Colorado W 63-52 Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
11/28/2023 @ Colorado L 85-55 CU Events Center
12/5/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) - Case Gym
12/9/2023 Harvard - Case Gym
12/12/2023 Emmanuel (MA) - Case Gym

