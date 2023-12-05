The Boston University Terriers (5-2) will be looking to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (7-0) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Case Gym. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.

Boston University Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Boston University vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Scoring Comparison

The Hawks put up an average of 71.4 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 58.0 the Terriers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 58.0 points, Saint Joseph's (PA) is 7-0.

Boston University has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.4 points.

The 59.0 points per game the Terriers average are 5.9 more points than the Hawks give up (53.1).

Boston University has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 53.1 points.

When Saint Joseph's (PA) gives up fewer than 59.0 points, it is 5-0.

The Terriers shoot 42.4% from the field, 7.3% higher than the Hawks concede defensively.

The Hawks shoot 44.3% from the field, just 7.8% higher than the Terriers allow.

Boston University Leaders

Caitlin Weimar: 15.9 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.4 BLK, 50.0 FG%

15.9 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.4 BLK, 50.0 FG% Alex Giannaros: 12.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.7 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (16-for-45)

12.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.7 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (16-for-45) Aoibhe Gormley: 3.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 31.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

3.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 31.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Anete Adler: 6.4 PTS, 47.5 FG%

6.4 PTS, 47.5 FG% Sophie Beneventine: 3.7 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)

Boston University Schedule