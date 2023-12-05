Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bristol County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Bristol County, Massachusetts, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Bristol County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Durfee High School at Old Rochester Regional High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Mattapoisett, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Attleborough High School at Seekonk High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Seekonk, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Barrington High School at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Dighton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
