Butler vs. Buffalo: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 5
The Buffalo Bulls (1-7) will attempt to snap a five-game losing skid when visiting the Butler Bulldogs (6-2) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Butler vs. Buffalo matchup.
Butler vs. Buffalo Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Butler vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Butler Moneyline
|Buffalo Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Butler (-23.5)
|149.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Butler (-22.5)
|149.5
|-7000
|+2000
Butler vs. Buffalo Betting Trends
- Butler is 7-1-0 ATS this season.
- A total of four out of the Bulldogs' eight games this season have hit the over.
- Buffalo has covered twice in six games with a spread this year.
- So far this season, three out of the Bulls' six games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
Butler Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), Butler is 78th in college basketball. It is way higher than that, 54th, according to computer rankings.
- The implied probability of Butler winning the national championship, based on its +30000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.
