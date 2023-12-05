The Florida Gators (4-3) go up against the Merrimack Warriors (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Merrimack vs. Florida Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida TV: SEC Network+

Merrimack Stats Insights

Merrimack is 3-2 when it shoots better than 43.3% from the field.

The Warriors are the 250th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gators sit at 10th.

The Warriors put up just 4.7 fewer points per game (71.0) than the Gators allow (75.7).

Merrimack is 2-0 when it scores more than 75.7 points.

Merrimack Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Merrimack scored 64.9 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 60.9.

In 2022-23, the Warriors gave up 7.0 fewer points per game at home (58.2) than away (65.2).

At home, Merrimack sunk 7.1 treys per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (34.8%) than on the road (30.8%).

