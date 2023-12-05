How to Watch Merrimack vs. Florida on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Florida Gators (4-3) go up against the Merrimack Warriors (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
Merrimack vs. Florida Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
- TV: SEC Network+
How to Watch Other NEC Games
Merrimack Stats Insights
- Merrimack is 3-2 when it shoots better than 43.3% from the field.
- The Warriors are the 250th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gators sit at 10th.
- The Warriors put up just 4.7 fewer points per game (71.0) than the Gators allow (75.7).
- Merrimack is 2-0 when it scores more than 75.7 points.
Merrimack Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Merrimack scored 64.9 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 60.9.
- In 2022-23, the Warriors gave up 7.0 fewer points per game at home (58.2) than away (65.2).
- At home, Merrimack sunk 7.1 treys per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (34.8%) than on the road (30.8%).
Merrimack Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Alabama State
|L 66-60
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Georgetown
|L 69-67
|Capital One Arena
|12/2/2023
|UMass-Lowell
|W 74-68
|Hammel Court
|12/5/2023
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|12/9/2023
|Felician
|-
|Hammel Court
|12/19/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
