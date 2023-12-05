The Florida Gators (4-3) go up against the Merrimack Warriors (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Merrimack vs. Florida Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
  • TV: SEC Network+

Merrimack Stats Insights

  • Merrimack is 3-2 when it shoots better than 43.3% from the field.
  • The Warriors are the 250th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gators sit at 10th.
  • The Warriors put up just 4.7 fewer points per game (71.0) than the Gators allow (75.7).
  • Merrimack is 2-0 when it scores more than 75.7 points.

Merrimack Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Merrimack scored 64.9 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 60.9.
  • In 2022-23, the Warriors gave up 7.0 fewer points per game at home (58.2) than away (65.2).
  • At home, Merrimack sunk 7.1 treys per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (34.8%) than on the road (30.8%).

Merrimack Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Alabama State L 66-60 Pete Hanna Center
11/29/2023 @ Georgetown L 69-67 Capital One Arena
12/2/2023 UMass-Lowell W 74-68 Hammel Court
12/5/2023 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
12/9/2023 Felician - Hammel Court
12/19/2023 @ Cincinnati - Fifth Third Arena

