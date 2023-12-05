The Florida Gators (4-3) play the Merrimack Warriors (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 on SEC Network+.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida vs. Merrimack matchup in this article.

Merrimack vs. Florida Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Merrimack vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Merrimack vs. Florida Betting Trends

Merrimack has compiled a 7-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Warriors have been an underdog by 20.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Florida has covered twice in seven games with a spread this season.

All of the Gators games have hit the over this season.

