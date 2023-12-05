Tuesday's contest between the Florida Gators (4-3) and Merrimack Warriors (4-5) at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center has a projected final score of 82-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Florida, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 5.

There is no line set for the game.

Merrimack vs. Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Merrimack vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 82, Merrimack 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Merrimack vs. Florida

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida (-15.4)

Florida (-15.4) Computer Predicted Total: 149.2

Florida has a 2-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to Merrimack, who is 7-1-0 ATS. The Gators have a 6-1-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Warriors have a record of 4-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Merrimack Performance Insights

The Warriors put up 71.0 points per game (256th in college basketball) while giving up 70.6 per outing (176th in college basketball). They have a +4 scoring differential.

Merrimack ranks 250th in college basketball at 31.6 rebounds per game. That's 1.8 fewer than the 33.4 its opponents average.

Merrimack makes 5.8 three-pointers per game (303rd in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than its opponents.

Merrimack has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 13.3 per game (277th in college basketball) while forcing 14.8 (54th in college basketball).

