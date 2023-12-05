Merrimack vs. Florida December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Merrimack Warriors (2-2) play the Florida Gators (3-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. This clash will start at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Merrimack vs. Florida Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
Merrimack Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Minor: 17.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK
- Ziggy Reid: 14.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Javon Bennett: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jordan Derkack: 7.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Devon Savage: 6.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Florida Top Players (2022-23)
- Colin Castleton: 16.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 3.0 BLK
- Will Richard: 10.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kyle Lofton: 8.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Riley Kugel: 9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Myreon Jones: 5.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Merrimack vs. Florida Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Florida Rank
|Florida AVG
|Merrimack AVG
|Merrimack Rank
|186th
|71.2
|Points Scored
|62.6
|351st
|132nd
|68.6
|Points Allowed
|62.3
|16th
|171st
|31.9
|Rebounds
|26.2
|362nd
|278th
|7.4
|Off. Rebounds
|5.7
|349th
|256th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|7.4
|182nd
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|12.6
|211th
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|13.2
|304th
