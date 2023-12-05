The Merrimack Warriors (2-2) play the Florida Gators (3-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. This clash will start at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Merrimack vs. Florida Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5

Tuesday, December 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

Merrimack Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Minor: 17.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK

17.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK Ziggy Reid: 14.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Javon Bennett: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Jordan Derkack: 7.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Devon Savage: 6.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Florida Top Players (2022-23)

Colin Castleton: 16.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 3.0 BLK

16.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 3.0 BLK Will Richard: 10.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Kyle Lofton: 8.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Riley Kugel: 9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Myreon Jones: 5.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Merrimack vs. Florida Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Florida Rank Florida AVG Merrimack AVG Merrimack Rank 186th 71.2 Points Scored 62.6 351st 132nd 68.6 Points Allowed 62.3 16th 171st 31.9 Rebounds 26.2 362nd 278th 7.4 Off. Rebounds 5.7 349th 256th 6.7 3pt Made 7.4 182nd 249th 12.2 Assists 12.6 211th 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 13.2 304th

