The Florida Gators (4-3) are heavy, 20.5-point favorites against the Merrimack Warriors (4-5) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on SEC Network+. The matchup has a point total of 149.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Merrimack vs. Florida Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida -20.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

Merrimack and its opponents have combined to score more than 149.5 points twice this season.

Merrimack's contests this season have a 141.6-point average over/under, 7.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

Merrimack is 7-1-0 against the spread this year.

Merrimack's .875 ATS win percentage (7-1-0 ATS record) is higher than Florida's .286 mark (2-4-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

Merrimack vs. Florida Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida 6 85.7% 84.1 155.1 75.7 146.3 149.5 Merrimack 2 25% 71 155.1 70.6 146.3 134.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Merrimack Insights & Trends

The Warriors' 71 points per game are just 4.7 fewer points than the 75.7 the Gators give up.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Merrimack vs. Florida Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida 2-4-0 0-1 6-1-0 Merrimack 7-1-0 1-0 4-4-0

Merrimack vs. Florida Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Merrimack 10-6 Home Record 10-6 4-7 Away Record 8-8 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 64.9 64.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.9 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.