Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Middlesex County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Burlington High School at Greater Lowell Technical High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Tyngsboro, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woburn High School at Malden Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Malden, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Foxborough High School at Hopkinton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Hopkinton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bedford High School at North Andover High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 5
- Location: North Andover, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
