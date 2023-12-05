Patriot teams will take the court across three games on Tuesday's college basketball slate. That includes the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks squaring off against the Boston University Terriers at Case Gym.

Patriot Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks at Boston University Terriers 6:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 5 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Georgetown Hoyas at Colgate Raiders 6:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 5 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Bucknell Bison at Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers 7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 5 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

