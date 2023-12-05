Tuesday's contest between the Brown Bears (6-3) and the UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-7) at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-49 and heavily favors Brown to take home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 5.

The River Hawks' most recent outing was a 91-53 loss to Boston College on Sunday.

UMass Lowell vs. Brown Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center in Providence, Rhode Island

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

UMass Lowell vs. Brown Score Prediction

Prediction: Brown 67, UMass Lowell 49

UMass Lowell Schedule Analysis

The River Hawks haven't secured a victory this season against a D1 opponent.

UMass Lowell has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (two).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Bears are 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 31st-most victories, but also tied for the 32nd-most losses.

UMass Lowell has tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (two).

UMass Lowell Leaders

Sydney Watkins: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 STL, 36.4 FG%

7.4 PTS, 3.3 STL, 36.4 FG% Rayne Durant: 3.0 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 32.1 FG%

3.0 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 32.1 FG% Maddie Rice: 6.7 PTS, 51.1 FG%

6.7 PTS, 51.1 FG% Abbey Lindsey: 9.4 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

9.4 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) Mili Carrera: 11.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.8 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

UMass Lowell Performance Insights

The River Hawks have a -128 scoring differential, falling short by 18.2 points per game. They're putting up 49.9 points per game, 349th in college basketball, and are giving up 68.1 per contest to rank 246th in college basketball.

