UMass Lowell vs. Brown December 5 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-5) will meet the Brown Bears (2-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
UMass Lowell vs. Brown Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UMass Lowell Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UMass Lowell Players to Watch
- Grace Arnolie: 12.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kyla Jones: 14.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alyssa Moreland: 4.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ada Anamekwe: 6.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Olivia Young: 6.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Brown Players to Watch
- Arnolie: 12.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jones: 14.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Moreland: 4.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Anamekwe: 6.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Young: 6.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.