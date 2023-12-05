The UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-5) will meet the Brown Bears (2-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET.

UMass Lowell vs. Brown Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5

Tuesday, December 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

UMass Lowell Players to Watch

Grace Arnolie: 12.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Kyla Jones: 14.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Alyssa Moreland: 4.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

4.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Ada Anamekwe: 6.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

6.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Olivia Young: 6.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Brown Players to Watch

