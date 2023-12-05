The UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-7) will be trying to end a seven-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Brown Bears (6-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UMass Lowell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center in Providence, Rhode Island

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center in Providence, Rhode Island TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMass Lowell vs. Brown Scoring Comparison

The River Hawks score an average of 49.9 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 55.9 the Bears give up.

UMass Lowell has put together a 0-2 record in games it scores more than 55.9 points.

Brown's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 49.9 points.

The Bears average 8.4 fewer points per game (59.7) than the River Hawks allow (68.1).

UMass Lowell is 0-2 when giving up fewer than 59.7 points.

This year the Bears are shooting 38.3% from the field, 7.3% lower than the River Hawks concede.

The River Hawks' 36.6 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Bears have conceded.

UMass Lowell Leaders

Sydney Watkins: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 STL, 36.4 FG%

7.4 PTS, 3.3 STL, 36.4 FG% Rayne Durant: 3.0 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 32.1 FG%

3.0 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 32.1 FG% Maddie Rice: 6.7 PTS, 51.1 FG%

6.7 PTS, 51.1 FG% Abbey Lindsey: 9.4 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

9.4 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) Mili Carrera: 11.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.8 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UMass Lowell Schedule