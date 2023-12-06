The Harvard Crimson versus the Maine Black Bears is one of six games on the Wednesday college basketball schedule that features a America East team in action.

America East Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Bryant Bulldogs at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds 11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, December 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Vermont Catamounts at Army Black Knights 5:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) New Hampshire Wildcats at Stonehill Skyhawks 6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 - Harvard Crimson at Maine Black Bears 6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Albany Great Danes at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 - NJIT Highlanders at Sacred Heart Pioneers 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 6 -

