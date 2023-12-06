Wednesday's contest at Silvio O. Conte Forum has the Boston College Eagles (4-5) matching up with the UMass Minutewomen (1-8) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 77-60 win, as our model heavily favors Boston College.

The Eagles are coming off of a 91-53 victory against UMass Lowell in their most recent game on Sunday.

Boston College vs. UMass Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Boston College vs. UMass Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston College 77, UMass 60

Other ACC Predictions

Boston College Schedule Analysis

On November 6, the Eagles claimed their signature win of the season, a 66-61 victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 158) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Eagles are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most defeats.

Boston College has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (two).

The Eagles have two wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in the country.

Boston College 2023-24 Best Wins

66-61 at home over Holy Cross (No. 158) on November 6

71-56 on the road over Providence (No. 190) on November 19

67-58 at home over Northeastern (No. 257) on November 12

91-53 at home over UMass Lowell (No. 339) on December 3

Boston College Leaders

Andrea Daley: 16.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 51.8 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

16.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 51.8 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Dontavia Waggoner: 12 PTS, 3.1 STL, 39.4 FG%

12 PTS, 3.1 STL, 39.4 FG% Teya Sidberry: 13.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)

13.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20) T'Yana Todd: 12.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.7 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39)

12.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.7 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39) Kaylah Ivey: 3.4 PTS, 5.8 AST, 20.9 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)

Boston College Performance Insights

The Eagles average 70.9 points per game (113th in college basketball) while allowing 68.9 per contest (271st in college basketball). They have a +18 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by two points per game.

