The UMass Minutewomen (1-8) will attempt to snap an eight-game losing streak when visiting the Boston College Eagles (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Silvio O. Conte Forum.

Boston College Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

TV: ACC Network X

Boston College vs. UMass Scoring Comparison

The Minutewomen put up 10.9 fewer points per game (58.0) than the Eagles give up (68.9).

Boston College's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.0 points.

The Eagles average only 4.7 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Minutewomen allow (75.6).

Boston College has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 75.6 points.

UMass has a 1-2 record when allowing fewer than 70.9 points.

This year the Eagles are shooting 42.4% from the field, 3.7% lower than the Minutewomen give up.

The Minutewomen's 37.7 shooting percentage is 7.2 lower than the Eagles have conceded.

Boston College Leaders

Andrea Daley: 16.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 51.8 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

16.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 51.8 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Dontavia Waggoner: 12.0 PTS, 3.1 STL, 39.4 FG%

12.0 PTS, 3.1 STL, 39.4 FG% Teya Sidberry: 13.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

13.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20) T'Yana Todd: 12.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.7 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39)

12.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.7 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39) Kaylah Ivey: 3.4 PTS, 5.8 AST, 20.9 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)

Boston College Schedule