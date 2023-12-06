How to Watch Boston University vs. Maine on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Maine Black Bears (6-4) take on the Boston University Terriers (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Boston University vs. Maine Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Boston University Stats Insights
- The Terriers have shot at a 39.4% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points fewer than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Black Bears have averaged.
- Boston University is 2-0 when it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
- The Black Bears are the rebounding team in the nation, the Terriers rank 314th.
- The Terriers put up just 2.3 more points per game (66) than the Black Bears give up (63.7).
- Boston University has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 63.7 points.
Boston University Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Boston University averaged 6.5 more points per game at home (71.2) than on the road (64.7).
- The Terriers conceded 64.3 points per game at home last season, and 68.9 on the road.
- Boston University made more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than on the road (6.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than away (31.5%).
Boston University Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|NVU-Johnson
|W 90-49
|Case Gym
|11/29/2023
|@ Albany (NY)
|L 86-72
|SEFCU Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Sacred Heart
|W 70-49
|William H. Pitt Center
|12/6/2023
|Maine
|-
|Case Gym
|12/10/2023
|@ Wagner
|-
|Spiro Sports Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Dartmouth
|-
|Edward Leede Arena
