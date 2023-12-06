The Maine Black Bears (6-4) take on the Boston University Terriers (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Boston University vs. Maine Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Boston University Stats Insights

  • The Terriers have shot at a 39.4% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points fewer than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Black Bears have averaged.
  • Boston University is 2-0 when it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
  • The Black Bears are the rebounding team in the nation, the Terriers rank 314th.
  • The Terriers put up just 2.3 more points per game (66) than the Black Bears give up (63.7).
  • Boston University has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 63.7 points.

Boston University Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Boston University averaged 6.5 more points per game at home (71.2) than on the road (64.7).
  • The Terriers conceded 64.3 points per game at home last season, and 68.9 on the road.
  • Boston University made more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than on the road (6.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than away (31.5%).

Boston University Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 NVU-Johnson W 90-49 Case Gym
11/29/2023 @ Albany (NY) L 86-72 SEFCU Arena
12/2/2023 @ Sacred Heart W 70-49 William H. Pitt Center
12/6/2023 Maine - Case Gym
12/10/2023 @ Wagner - Spiro Sports Center
12/13/2023 @ Dartmouth - Edward Leede Arena

