The Maine Black Bears (6-4) take on the Boston University Terriers (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Boston University vs. Maine Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts

ESPN+

Boston University Stats Insights

The Terriers have shot at a 39.4% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points fewer than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Black Bears have averaged.

Boston University is 2-0 when it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.

The Black Bears are the rebounding team in the nation, the Terriers rank 314th.

The Terriers put up just 2.3 more points per game (66) than the Black Bears give up (63.7).

Boston University has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 63.7 points.

Boston University Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Boston University averaged 6.5 more points per game at home (71.2) than on the road (64.7).

The Terriers conceded 64.3 points per game at home last season, and 68.9 on the road.

Boston University made more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than on the road (6.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than away (31.5%).

Boston University Upcoming Schedule