The Maine Black Bears (6-4) play the Boston University Terriers (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Maine vs. Boston University matchup.

Boston University vs. Maine Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts

ESPN+

Boston University vs. Maine Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Maine Moneyline Boston University Moneyline BetMGM Maine (-2.5) 130.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Maine (-2.5) 130.5 -144 +118 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Boston University vs. Maine Betting Trends

Boston University has won two games against the spread this season.

The Terriers have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).

Maine is 5-4-0 ATS this season.

In the Black Bears' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

