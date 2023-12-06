Wednesday's game between the Boston University Terriers (3-5) and the Maine Black Bears (6-4) at Case Gym has a projected final score of 67-64 based on our computer prediction, with Boston University taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on December 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Boston University vs. Maine Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Case Gym

Boston University vs. Maine Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston University 67, Maine 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Boston University vs. Maine

Computer Predicted Spread: Boston University (-3.7)

Boston University (-3.7) Computer Predicted Total: 130.7

Boston University is 2-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Maine's 5-4-0 ATS record. The Terriers are 2-4-0 and the Black Bears are 3-6-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boston University Performance Insights

The Terriers score 66 points per game (323rd in college basketball) and allow 66.5 (83rd in college basketball) for a -4 scoring differential overall.

The 32.6 rebounds per game Boston University averages rank 206th in college basketball. Its opponents collect 32.6 per contest.

Boston University makes 8.5 three-pointers per game (90th in college basketball) at a 34.3% rate (142nd in college basketball), compared to the 7.3 per game its opponents make at a 31.4% rate.

The Terriers rank 300th in college basketball by averaging 87 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 136th in college basketball, allowing 87.7 points per 100 possessions.

Boston University forces 11.8 turnovers per game (205th in college basketball) while committing 11.4 (146th in college basketball play).

