Boston University vs. Maine December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Boston University Terriers (1-4) face the Maine Black Bears (4-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Boston University vs. Maine Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Boston University Players to Watch
- Miles Brewster: 7.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Otto Landrum: 7.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kyrone Alexander: 8.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ethan Okwuosa: 6.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Matai Baptiste: 7.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Maine Players to Watch
Boston University vs. Maine Stat Comparison
|Boston University Rank
|Boston University AVG
|Maine AVG
|Maine Rank
|354th
|59.2
|Points Scored
|73.4
|219th
|170th
|69.6
|Points Allowed
|65.1
|92nd
|302nd
|29.8
|Rebounds
|30.3
|294th
|333rd
|6.2
|Off. Rebounds
|6.4
|327th
|141st
|7.8
|3pt Made
|5.9
|287th
|299th
|10.8
|Assists
|13.3
|184th
|151st
|11.4
|Turnovers
|10.0
|64th
