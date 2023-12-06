The Maine Black Bears (6-4) square off against the Boston University Terriers (3-5) as only 2.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 129.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Boston University vs. Maine Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Case Gym

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Maine -2.5 129.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Terriers Betting Records & Stats

Boston University has combined with its opponent to score more than 129.5 points just twice this season.

The average over/under for Boston University's outings this season is 132.5, 3.0 more points than this game's point total.

Boston University has covered the spread twice in six opportunities this season.

Boston University has come away with two wins in the six contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

This season, the Terriers have won two of their six games when they're the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

Boston University has an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Boston University vs. Maine Over/Under Stats

Games Over 129.5 % of Games Over 129.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Maine 4 44.4% 70.2 136.2 63.7 130.2 137.1 Boston University 2 33.3% 66.0 136.2 66.5 130.2 139.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Boston University Insights & Trends

The Terriers score an average of 66.0 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 63.7 the Black Bears give up.

Boston University is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when it scores more than 63.7 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Boston University vs. Maine Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Maine 5-4-0 3-2 3-6-0 Boston University 2-4-0 2-4 2-4-0

Boston University vs. Maine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Maine Boston University 8-4 Home Record 9-4 5-12 Away Record 6-11 6-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2 61.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.7 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.