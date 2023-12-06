High school basketball is happening today in Hampden County, Massachusetts, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hampden County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Agawam High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 6

5:30 PM ET on December 6 Location: Agawam, MA

Agawam, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Hampshire Regional High School at Southwick Regional School