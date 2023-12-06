The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Hampshire County, Massachusetts today, we've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hampshire County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Northfield Mount Hermon High School at The MacDuffie School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 6

5:30 PM ET on December 6 Location: Granby, MA

Granby, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Hampshire Regional High School at Southwick Regional School