Wednesday's contest that pits the Harvard Crimson (5-3) versus the Maine Black Bears (5-4) at Cross Insurance Center has a projected final score of 68-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Harvard, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM on December 6.

The Crimson are coming off of an 80-66 loss to Michigan in their last outing on Saturday.

Harvard vs. Maine Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine

Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Harvard vs. Maine Score Prediction

Prediction: Harvard 68, Maine 64

Other Ivy League Predictions

Harvard Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Crimson took down the SMU Mustangs on November 25 by a score of 80-67.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Crimson are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most losses.

Harvard has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (one).

According to the RPI, the Black Bears have four Quadrant 3 wins, tied for the second-most in the country. But they also have zero Quadrant 3 losses, tied for the 198th-most.

Harvard 2023-24 Best Wins

80-67 over SMU (No. 115) on November 25

66-59 on the road over Boston College (No. 122) on November 9

69-64 over North Dakota State (No. 146) on November 24

85-41 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 242) on November 12

78-57 on the road over UMass (No. 291) on November 16

Harvard Leaders

Harmoni Turner: 20.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (11-for-44)

20.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (11-for-44) Elena Rodriguez: 10.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 57.4 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

10.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 57.4 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Lola Mullaney: 15.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.2 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (24-for-67)

15.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.2 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (24-for-67) Katie Krupa: 9.1 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)

9.1 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24) Abigail Wright: 7.9 PTS, 50.0 FG%

Harvard Performance Insights

The Crimson have a +43 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.4 points per game. They're putting up 73.8 points per game, 83rd in college basketball, and are allowing 68.4 per outing to rank 257th in college basketball.

