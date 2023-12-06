Harvard vs. Maine Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 6
Wednesday's contest that pits the Harvard Crimson (5-3) versus the Maine Black Bears (5-4) at Cross Insurance Center has a projected final score of 68-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Harvard, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM on December 6.
The Crimson are coming off of an 80-66 loss to Michigan in their last outing on Saturday.
Harvard vs. Maine Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Harvard vs. Maine Score Prediction
- Prediction: Harvard 68, Maine 64
Other Ivy League Predictions
Harvard Schedule Analysis
- As far as their best win this season, the Crimson took down the SMU Mustangs on November 25 by a score of 80-67.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Crimson are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most losses.
- Harvard has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (one).
- According to the RPI, the Black Bears have four Quadrant 3 wins, tied for the second-most in the country. But they also have zero Quadrant 3 losses, tied for the 198th-most.
Harvard 2023-24 Best Wins
- 80-67 over SMU (No. 115) on November 25
- 66-59 on the road over Boston College (No. 122) on November 9
- 69-64 over North Dakota State (No. 146) on November 24
- 85-41 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 242) on November 12
- 78-57 on the road over UMass (No. 291) on November 16
Harvard Leaders
- Harmoni Turner: 20.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (11-for-44)
- Elena Rodriguez: 10.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 57.4 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
- Lola Mullaney: 15.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.2 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (24-for-67)
- Katie Krupa: 9.1 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)
- Abigail Wright: 7.9 PTS, 50.0 FG%
Harvard Performance Insights
- The Crimson have a +43 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.4 points per game. They're putting up 73.8 points per game, 83rd in college basketball, and are allowing 68.4 per outing to rank 257th in college basketball.
