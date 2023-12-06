How to Watch the Harvard vs. Maine Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Harvard Crimson (5-3) play the Maine Black Bears (5-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Cross Insurance Center. It begins at 6:00 PM ET.
Harvard Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Harvard vs. Maine Scoring Comparison
- The Crimson put up 13.1 more points per game (73.8) than the Black Bears allow their opponents to score (60.7).
- Harvard has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 60.7 points.
- Maine has a 5-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.8 points.
- The Black Bears score 9.0 fewer points per game (59.4) than the Crimson allow (68.4).
- Maine has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 68.4 points.
- When Harvard allows fewer than 59.4 points, it is 3-0.
- This season the Black Bears are shooting 39.1% from the field, two% lower than the Crimson concede.
Harvard Leaders
- Harmoni Turner: 20.6 PTS, 2 STL, 37.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (11-for-44)
- Elena Rodriguez: 10.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 57.4 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
- Lola Mullaney: 15.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.2 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (24-for-67)
- Katie Krupa: 9.1 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)
- Abigail Wright: 7.9 PTS, 50 FG%
Harvard Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|North Dakota State
|W 69-64
|Harry West Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|SMU
|W 80-67
|Harry West Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|Michigan
|L 80-66
|Lavietes Pavilion
|12/6/2023
|@ Maine
|-
|Cross Insurance Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Boston University
|-
|Case Gym
|12/22/2023
|@ UMass Lowell
|-
|Costello Athletic Center
