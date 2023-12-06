The Harvard Crimson (5-3) play the Maine Black Bears (5-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Cross Insurance Center. It begins at 6:00 PM ET.

Harvard Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine

Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine TV: ESPN+

Harvard vs. Maine Scoring Comparison

The Crimson put up 13.1 more points per game (73.8) than the Black Bears allow their opponents to score (60.7).

Harvard has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 60.7 points.

Maine has a 5-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.8 points.

The Black Bears score 9.0 fewer points per game (59.4) than the Crimson allow (68.4).

Maine has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 68.4 points.

When Harvard allows fewer than 59.4 points, it is 3-0.

This season the Black Bears are shooting 39.1% from the field, two% lower than the Crimson concede.

Harvard Leaders

Harmoni Turner: 20.6 PTS, 2 STL, 37.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (11-for-44)

20.6 PTS, 2 STL, 37.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (11-for-44) Elena Rodriguez: 10.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 57.4 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

10.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 57.4 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Lola Mullaney: 15.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.2 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (24-for-67)

15.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.2 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (24-for-67) Katie Krupa: 9.1 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)

9.1 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24) Abigail Wright: 7.9 PTS, 50 FG%

