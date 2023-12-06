The Harvard Crimson (5-3) play the Maine Black Bears (5-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Cross Insurance Center. It begins at 6:00 PM ET.

Harvard Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine
  • TV: ESPN+
Harvard vs. Maine Scoring Comparison

  • The Crimson put up 13.1 more points per game (73.8) than the Black Bears allow their opponents to score (60.7).
  • Harvard has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 60.7 points.
  • Maine has a 5-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.8 points.
  • The Black Bears score 9.0 fewer points per game (59.4) than the Crimson allow (68.4).
  • Maine has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 68.4 points.
  • When Harvard allows fewer than 59.4 points, it is 3-0.
  • This season the Black Bears are shooting 39.1% from the field, two% lower than the Crimson concede.

Harvard Leaders

  • Harmoni Turner: 20.6 PTS, 2 STL, 37.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (11-for-44)
  • Elena Rodriguez: 10.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 57.4 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
  • Lola Mullaney: 15.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.2 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (24-for-67)
  • Katie Krupa: 9.1 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)
  • Abigail Wright: 7.9 PTS, 50 FG%

Harvard Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 North Dakota State W 69-64 Harry West Gymnasium
11/25/2023 SMU W 80-67 Harry West Gymnasium
12/2/2023 Michigan L 80-66 Lavietes Pavilion
12/6/2023 @ Maine - Cross Insurance Center
12/9/2023 @ Boston University - Case Gym
12/22/2023 @ UMass Lowell - Costello Athletic Center

