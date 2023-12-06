Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Middlesex County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
In Middlesex County, Massachusetts, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Minuteman High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Lexington, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boston University Academy at The Cambridge School of Weston
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Weston, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilmington High School at Tyngsborough High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Tyngsborough, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
