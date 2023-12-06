If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Norfolk County, Massachusetts, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Norfolk County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Medfield High School at Cardinal Spellman High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 6

4:00 PM ET on December 6 Location: Brockton, MA

Brockton, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Bellingham High School at Blackstone Millville Regional High School