How to Watch Northeastern vs. Vermont on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Northeastern Huskies (4-5) play the Vermont Catamounts (7-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Matthews Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Northeastern vs. Vermont Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthews Arena in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Northeastern Stats Insights
- The Huskies' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.2 percentage points higher than the Catamounts have given up to their opponents (40%).
- Northeastern has put together a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40% from the field.
- The Catamounts are the rebounding team in the country, the Huskies rank 202nd.
- The Huskies score 13.2 more points per game (74.6) than the Catamounts give up to opponents (61.4).
- Northeastern has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 61.4 points.
Northeastern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Northeastern scored 65.8 points per game last season, one more than it averaged on the road (64.8).
- At home, the Huskies gave up 66.8 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.6).
- Northeastern sunk the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (7.3 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.5%) than on the road (34.7%).
Northeastern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Princeton
|L 80-66
|Jadwin Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|L 88-75
|Prudential Center
|12/2/2023
|Old Dominion
|W 81-68
|Matthews Arena
|12/6/2023
|Vermont
|-
|Matthews Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Cent. Conn. St.
|-
|William H. Detrick Gymnasium
