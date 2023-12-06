The Northeastern Huskies (4-5) play the Vermont Catamounts (7-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Matthews Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Northeastern vs. Vermont Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Matthews Arena in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: NESN
Northeastern Stats Insights

  • The Huskies' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.2 percentage points higher than the Catamounts have given up to their opponents (40%).
  • Northeastern has put together a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40% from the field.
  • The Catamounts are the rebounding team in the country, the Huskies rank 202nd.
  • The Huskies score 13.2 more points per game (74.6) than the Catamounts give up to opponents (61.4).
  • Northeastern has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 61.4 points.

Northeastern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Northeastern scored 65.8 points per game last season, one more than it averaged on the road (64.8).
  • At home, the Huskies gave up 66.8 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.6).
  • Northeastern sunk the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (7.3 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.5%) than on the road (34.7%).

Northeastern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ Princeton L 80-66 Jadwin Gymnasium
11/29/2023 @ Seton Hall L 88-75 Prudential Center
12/2/2023 Old Dominion W 81-68 Matthews Arena
12/6/2023 Vermont - Matthews Arena
12/16/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena
12/19/2023 @ Cent. Conn. St. - William H. Detrick Gymnasium

