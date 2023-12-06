Wednesday's game that pits the Vermont Catamounts (7-2) against the Northeastern Huskies (4-5) at Matthews Arena has a projected final score of 73-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Vermont, who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on December 6.

The matchup has no set line.

Northeastern vs. Vermont Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Matthews Arena

Northeastern vs. Vermont Score Prediction

Prediction: Vermont 73, Northeastern 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Northeastern vs. Vermont

Computer Predicted Spread: Vermont (-3.5)

Vermont (-3.5) Computer Predicted Total: 142.0

Northeastern is 3-3-0 against the spread, while Vermont's ATS record this season is 2-5-0. The Huskies have gone over the point total in five games, while Catamounts games have gone over two times.

Northeastern Performance Insights

The Huskies average 74.6 points per game (192nd in college basketball) while allowing 76 per outing (284th in college basketball). They have a -13 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

Northeastern is 291st in the nation at 30.4 rebounds per game. That's three more than the 27.4 its opponents average.

Northeastern hits 1.6 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 6.6 (255th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.2.

The Huskies rank 99th in college basketball by averaging 98.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 339th in college basketball, allowing 100.7 points per 100 possessions.

Northeastern has committed 2.5 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.7 (242nd in college basketball play) while forcing 10.2 (311th in college basketball).

