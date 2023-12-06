The Northeastern Huskies (4-5) are just 2.5-point underdogs against the Vermont Catamounts (7-2) at Matthews Arena on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The over/under in the matchup is 138.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northeastern vs. Vermont Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Matthews Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Vermont -2.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Huskies Betting Records & Stats

Northeastern has played four games this season that ended with a combined score over 138.5 points.

Northeastern's matchups this season have a 150.6-point average over/under, 12.1 more points than this game's point total.

Northeastern's ATS record is 3-3-0 this year.

Northeastern has been victorious in one of the three contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Huskies have entered three games this season as the underdog by +130 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.

Northeastern has an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Northeastern vs. Vermont Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Vermont 2 28.6% 75.2 149.8 61.4 137.4 136.1 Northeastern 4 66.7% 74.6 149.8 76 137.4 138.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Northeastern Insights & Trends

The Huskies' 74.6 points per game are 13.2 more points than the 61.4 the Catamounts allow.

Northeastern is 3-2 against the spread and 4-4 overall when it scores more than 61.4 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northeastern vs. Vermont Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Vermont 2-5-0 1-2 2-5-0 Northeastern 3-3-0 1-2 5-1-0

Northeastern vs. Vermont Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Vermont Northeastern 13-1 Home Record 6-6 9-6 Away Record 3-12 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 80 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 65.8 69.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.8 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.