Nuggets vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets (14-7) take the court against the Los Angeles Clippers (9-10) as only 0.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, BSSC, and ALT. The matchup's point total is set at 224.5.
Nuggets vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN, BSSC, and ALT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-0.5
|224.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver's 21 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 224.5 points 10 times.
- Denver's outings this year have an average total of 225.0, 0.5 more points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Nuggets have compiled an 8-13-0 record against the spread.
- Denver has won 12, or 66.7%, of the 18 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- This season, Denver has won 12 of its 18 games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.
Clippers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles has played seven games this season that have had more than 224.5 combined points scored.
- Los Angeles' games this season have had an average of 222.6 points, 1.9 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Los Angeles is 7-12-0 against the spread this season.
- The Clippers have been posted as the underdog five times this season but have yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.
- Los Angeles has not won as an underdog of -105 or more on the moneyline this season in five games with those odds or longer.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.
Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info
Nuggets vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|10
|47.6%
|114.5
|227.4
|110.4
|220.1
|223.2
|Clippers
|7
|36.8%
|112.9
|227.4
|109.7
|220.1
|227.3
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.
- Seven of Nuggets' last 10 outings have hit the over.
- Denver sports a better record against the spread in home games (5-4-0) than it does in road games (3-9-0).
- The Nuggets record just 4.8 more points per game (114.5) than the Clippers give up (109.7).
- Denver has an 8-6 record against the spread and an 11-3 record overall when scoring more than 109.7 points.
Additional Clippers Insights & Trends
- Los Angeles has gone 6-4 in its last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
- Three of the Clippers' past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Los Angeles has a better winning percentage at home (.444, 4-5-0 record) than away (.300, 3-7-0).
- The Clippers average just 2.5 more points per game (112.9) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (110.4).
- Los Angeles has put together a 5-5 ATS record and a 6-4 overall record in games it scores more than 110.4 points.
Nuggets vs. Clippers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 0.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|8-13
|7-12
|10-11
|Clippers
|7-12
|1-4
|7-12
Nuggets vs. Clippers Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Clippers
|114.5
|112.9
|14
|18
|8-6
|5-5
|11-3
|6-4
|110.4
|109.7
|7
|5
|5-8
|6-7
|10-3
|8-5
