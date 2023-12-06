Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Plymouth County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Plymouth County, Massachusetts today? We have the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Plymouth County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Medfield High School at Cardinal Spellman High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Brockton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.