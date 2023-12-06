Wednesday's contest between the New Hampshire Wildcats (4-5) and the Stonehill Skyhawks (0-8) at Merkert Gymnasium has a projected final score of 62-54 based on our computer prediction, with New Hampshire coming out on top. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on December 6.

The Skyhawks fell in their most recent outing 59-32 against Holy Cross on Wednesday.

Stonehill vs. New Hampshire Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Merkert Gymnasium in South Easton, Massachusetts

Stonehill vs. New Hampshire Score Prediction

Prediction: New Hampshire 62, Stonehill 54

Stonehill Schedule Analysis

The Skyhawks have no wins against Division 1 opponents this season.

The Skyhawks have four losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the fifth-most in the nation.

Stonehill has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (three).

Stonehill Leaders

Maureen Stapleton: 4.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 40.0 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (2-for-18)

4.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 40.0 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (2-for-18) Jada Thornton: 10.9 PTS, 30.3 FG%

10.9 PTS, 30.3 FG% Paige Martin: 5.6 PTS, 36.4 FG%

5.6 PTS, 36.4 FG% Anna Boruta: 9.1 PTS, 30.5 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)

9.1 PTS, 30.5 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44) Sharn Hayward: 6.5 PTS, 22.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (9-for-45)

Stonehill Performance Insights

The Skyhawks have a -164 scoring differential, falling short by 20.5 points per game. They're putting up 51.3 points per game to rank 345th in college basketball and are giving up 71.8 per contest to rank 304th in college basketball.

