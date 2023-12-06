The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-8) aim to end a six-game road losing skid at the Stony Brook Seawolves (2-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stonehill vs. Stony Brook Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other NEC Games

Stonehill Stats Insights

The Skyhawks have shot at a 39.8% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points fewer than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Seawolves have averaged.

Stonehill is 1-3 when it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Seawolves are the rebounding team in the nation, the Skyhawks rank 359th.

The Skyhawks put up an average of 64.9 points per game, six fewer points than the 70.9 the Seawolves allow.

Stonehill is 0-2 when it scores more than 70.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Stonehill Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Stonehill averaged 69.5 points per game at home last season, and 64.4 away.

In 2022-23, the Skyhawks gave up 7.3 fewer points per game at home (64.5) than on the road (71.8).

Stonehill drained more 3-pointers at home (9.0 per game) than away (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.1%) than on the road (34.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stonehill Upcoming Schedule