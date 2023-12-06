The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-8) aim to end a six-game road losing skid at the Stony Brook Seawolves (2-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

Stonehill vs. Stony Brook Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York
  • TV: FloHoops

Stonehill Stats Insights

  • The Skyhawks have shot at a 39.8% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points fewer than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Seawolves have averaged.
  • Stonehill is 1-3 when it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Seawolves are the rebounding team in the nation, the Skyhawks rank 359th.
  • The Skyhawks put up an average of 64.9 points per game, six fewer points than the 70.9 the Seawolves allow.
  • Stonehill is 0-2 when it scores more than 70.9 points.

Stonehill Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Stonehill averaged 69.5 points per game at home last season, and 64.4 away.
  • In 2022-23, the Skyhawks gave up 7.3 fewer points per game at home (64.5) than on the road (71.8).
  • Stonehill drained more 3-pointers at home (9.0 per game) than away (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.1%) than on the road (34.2%).

Stonehill Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 @ Quinnipiac L 80-69 M&T Bank Arena
11/29/2023 UMass-Lowell L 80-74 Merkert Gymnasium
12/2/2023 Binghamton L 79-64 Merkert Gymnasium
12/6/2023 @ Stony Brook - Island Federal Credit Union Arena
12/8/2023 @ Rider - Alumni Gymnasium
12/11/2023 @ New Hampshire - Lundholm Gymnasium

