How to Watch Stonehill vs. Stony Brook on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-8) aim to end a six-game road losing skid at the Stony Brook Seawolves (2-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stonehill vs. Stony Brook Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York
- TV: FloHoops
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other NEC Games
- LIU vs Miami (FL) (7:00 PM ET | December 6)
- Sacred Heart vs St. John's (7:00 PM ET | December 6)
- Wagner vs Coppin State (7:00 PM ET | December 6)
Stonehill Stats Insights
- The Skyhawks have shot at a 39.8% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points fewer than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Seawolves have averaged.
- Stonehill is 1-3 when it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
- The Seawolves are the rebounding team in the nation, the Skyhawks rank 359th.
- The Skyhawks put up an average of 64.9 points per game, six fewer points than the 70.9 the Seawolves allow.
- Stonehill is 0-2 when it scores more than 70.9 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Stonehill Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Stonehill averaged 69.5 points per game at home last season, and 64.4 away.
- In 2022-23, the Skyhawks gave up 7.3 fewer points per game at home (64.5) than on the road (71.8).
- Stonehill drained more 3-pointers at home (9.0 per game) than away (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.1%) than on the road (34.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stonehill Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Quinnipiac
|L 80-69
|M&T Bank Arena
|11/29/2023
|UMass-Lowell
|L 80-74
|Merkert Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|Binghamton
|L 79-64
|Merkert Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|@ Stony Brook
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|12/8/2023
|@ Rider
|-
|Alumni Gymnasium
|12/11/2023
|@ New Hampshire
|-
|Lundholm Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.