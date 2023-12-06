The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-8) will hope to break a six-game road losing streak when taking on the Stony Brook Seawolves (2-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena, airing at 6:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Stonehill vs. Stony Brook Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Stonehill vs. Stony Brook Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Stony Brook Moneyline Stonehill Moneyline BetMGM Stony Brook (-10.5) 144.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Stony Brook (-10.5) 143.5 -650 +440 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Stonehill vs. Stony Brook Betting Trends

Stonehill has put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread this year.

The Skyhawks have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this year (in five opportunities).

Stony Brook has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

A total of four out of the Seawolves' five games this season have gone over the point total.

