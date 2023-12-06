Wednesday's contest between the Stony Brook Seawolves (2-5) and the Stonehill Skyhawks (1-8) at Island Federal Credit Union Arena has a projected final score of 76-69 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Stony Brook squad securing the victory. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on December 6.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Stonehill vs. Stony Brook Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Stony Brook, New York

Stony Brook, New York Venue: Island Federal Credit Union Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Stonehill vs. Stony Brook Score Prediction

Prediction: Stony Brook 76, Stonehill 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Stonehill vs. Stony Brook

Computer Predicted Spread: Stony Brook (-7.2)

Stony Brook (-7.2) Computer Predicted Total: 144.9

Stony Brook's record against the spread so far this season is 2-3-0, and Stonehill's is 3-6-0. A total of four out of the Seawolves' games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Skyhawks' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Stonehill Performance Insights

The Skyhawks have been outscored by 21.4 points per game (posting 64.9 points per game, 332nd in college basketball, while giving up 86.3 per outing, 359th in college basketball) and have a -193 scoring differential.

Stonehill loses the rebound battle by 11.3 boards on average. It collects 25.6 rebounds per game, 360th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 36.9.

Stonehill connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (106th in college basketball) while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc (238th in college basketball). It is making 3.6 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 11.9 per game at 39.9%.

Stonehill has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 13.6 per game (301st in college basketball) while forcing 12.1 (184th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.