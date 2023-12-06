The Stonehill Skyhawks (0-6) play the New Hampshire Wildcats (2-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Stonehill vs. New Hampshire Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Stonehill Players to Watch

Maureen Stapleton: 4.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

4.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Jada Thornton: 11.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Paige Martin: 5.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Anna Boruta: 9.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Sharn Hayward: 7.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

New Hampshire Players to Watch

