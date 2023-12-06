The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-8) are heavy underdogs (+10.5) as they attempt to stop a six-game road losing streak when they take on the Stony Brook Seawolves (2-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup has an over/under set at 144.5 points.

Stonehill vs. Stony Brook Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Stony Brook, New York

Stony Brook, New York Venue: Island Federal Credit Union Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Stony Brook -10.5 144.5

Skyhawks Betting Records & Stats

Stonehill's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 144.5 points in six of nine outings.

The average over/under for Stonehill's matchups this season is 151.2, 6.7 more points than this game's total.

Stonehill is 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

Stonehill has been posted as the underdog six times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

The Skyhawks have not won as an underdog of +450 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

Stonehill has an implied victory probability of 18.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Stonehill vs. Stony Brook Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Stony Brook 4 80% 68.0 132.9 70.9 157.2 139.5 Stonehill 6 66.7% 64.9 132.9 86.3 157.2 144.3

Additional Stonehill Insights & Trends

The Skyhawks' 64.9 points per game are 6.0 fewer points than the 70.9 the Seawolves allow to opponents.

Stonehill has put together a 1-1 ATS record and a 0-2 overall record in games it scores more than 70.9 points.

Stonehill vs. Stony Brook Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Stony Brook 2-3-0 0-0 4-1-0 Stonehill 3-6-0 2-3 5-4-0

Stonehill vs. Stony Brook Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Stony Brook Stonehill 7-7 Home Record 7-4 3-13 Away Record 6-12 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-3-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 66.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.5 60.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-6-0 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-10-0

