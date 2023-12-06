Wednesday's contest features the Boston College Eagles (4-5) and the UMass Minutewomen (1-8) squaring off at Silvio O. Conte Forum in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 77-60 victory for heavily favored Boston College according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

The Minutewomen's most recent game was a 70-62 loss to Yale on Friday.

UMass vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

UMass vs. Boston College Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston College 77, UMass 60

Other A-10 Predictions

UMass Schedule Analysis

On November 6, the Minutewomen picked up their signature win of the season, a 56-44 victory over the Saint Peter's Peacocks, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 340) in our computer rankings.

The Minutewomen have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (three).

UMass has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (two).

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, UMass is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 32nd-most losses.

UMass Leaders

Stefanie Kulesza: 12.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 44.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)

12.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 44.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24) Bre Bellamy: 8.3 PTS, 52.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

8.3 PTS, 52.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Kristin Williams: 10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 28.3 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (19-for-60)

10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 28.3 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (19-for-60) Tori Hyduke: 5.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 21.7 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

5.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 21.7 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Lilly Taulelei: 6.9 PTS, 48.1 FG%

UMass Performance Insights

The Minutewomen have a -158 scoring differential, falling short by 17.6 points per game. They're putting up 58.0 points per game, 299th in college basketball, and are giving up 75.6 per outing to rank 331st in college basketball.

