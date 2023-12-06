How to Watch UMass vs. Towson on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Towson Tigers (3-5) face the UMass Minutemen (4-1) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at SECU Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monumental.
UMass vs. Towson Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland
- TV: Monumental Sports
UMass Stats Insights
- The Minutemen make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
- UMass has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.
- The Minutemen are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 72nd.
- The 84.8 points per game the Minutemen record are 21.5 more points than the Tigers allow (63.3).
- UMass has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 63.3 points.
UMass Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, UMass posted 7.7 more points per game (75.9) than it did on the road (68.2).
- In 2022-23, the Minutemen ceded 72.6 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 74.7.
- Looking at three-pointers, UMass fared better when playing at home last year, making 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 34.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 threes per game and a 31.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
UMass Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Harvard
|L 78-75
|William D. Mullins Center
|11/22/2023
|Cent. Conn. St.
|W 89-60
|William D. Mullins Center
|12/2/2023
|South Florida
|W 66-56
|William D. Mullins Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Towson
|-
|SECU Arena
|12/9/2023
|UMass-Lowell
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
|12/16/2023
|West Virginia
|-
|MassMutual Center
