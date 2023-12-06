The Towson Tigers (3-5) face the UMass Minutemen (4-1) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at SECU Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monumental.

UMass vs. Towson Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland
  • TV: Monumental Sports
How to Watch Other A-10 Games

UMass Stats Insights

  • The Minutemen make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
  • UMass has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.
  • The Minutemen are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 72nd.
  • The 84.8 points per game the Minutemen record are 21.5 more points than the Tigers allow (63.3).
  • UMass has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 63.3 points.

UMass Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last season, UMass posted 7.7 more points per game (75.9) than it did on the road (68.2).
  • In 2022-23, the Minutemen ceded 72.6 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 74.7.
  • Looking at three-pointers, UMass fared better when playing at home last year, making 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 34.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 threes per game and a 31.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

UMass Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Harvard L 78-75 William D. Mullins Center
11/22/2023 Cent. Conn. St. W 89-60 William D. Mullins Center
12/2/2023 South Florida W 66-56 William D. Mullins Center
12/6/2023 @ Towson - SECU Arena
12/9/2023 UMass-Lowell - William D. Mullins Center
12/16/2023 West Virginia - MassMutual Center

