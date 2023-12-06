The Towson Tigers (3-5) face the UMass Minutemen (4-1) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at SECU Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monumental.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UMass vs. Towson Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland

SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland TV: Monumental Sports

Monumental Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

UMass Stats Insights

The Minutemen make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).

UMass has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.

The Minutemen are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 72nd.

The 84.8 points per game the Minutemen record are 21.5 more points than the Tigers allow (63.3).

UMass has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 63.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMass Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, UMass posted 7.7 more points per game (75.9) than it did on the road (68.2).

In 2022-23, the Minutemen ceded 72.6 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 74.7.

Looking at three-pointers, UMass fared better when playing at home last year, making 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 34.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 threes per game and a 31.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UMass Upcoming Schedule