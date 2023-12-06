UMass vs. Towson: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Towson Tigers (3-5) battle the UMass Minutemen (4-1) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at SECU Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monumental.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the UMass vs. Towson matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UMass vs. Towson Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: Monumental
UMass vs. Towson Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UMass Moneyline
|Towson Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UMass (-2.5)
|132.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|UMass (-2.5)
|132.5
|-148
|+120
UMass vs. Towson Betting Trends
- UMass has compiled a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, four out of the Minutemen's five games have gone over the point total.
- Towson has covered just twice in eight chances against the spread this year.
- Tigers games have not hit the over yet this year.
