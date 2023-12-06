The Towson Tigers (3-5) battle the UMass Minutemen (4-1) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at SECU Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monumental.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the UMass vs. Towson matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UMass vs. Towson Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland

How to Watch on TV: Monumental

UMass vs. Towson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

UMass vs. Towson Betting Trends

UMass has compiled a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Minutemen's five games have gone over the point total.

Towson has covered just twice in eight chances against the spread this year.

Tigers games have not hit the over yet this year.

