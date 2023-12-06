Wednesday's contest between the UMass Minutemen (4-1) and the Towson Tigers (3-5) at SECU Arena has a projected final score of 73-64 based on our computer prediction, with UMass securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

UMass vs. Towson Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Monumental Where: Towson, Maryland

Towson, Maryland Venue: SECU Arena

UMass vs. Towson Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass 73, Towson 64

Spread & Total Prediction for UMass vs. Towson

Computer Predicted Spread: UMass (-8.6)

UMass (-8.6) Computer Predicted Total: 137.2

Towson has put together a 2-6-0 record against the spread this season, while UMass is 4-1-0. The Tigers have not hit the over, while Minutemen games have gone over four times.

UMass Performance Insights

The Minutemen put up 84.8 points per game (28th in college basketball) while giving up 69.2 per contest (148th in college basketball). They have a +78 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 15.6 points per game.

UMass wins the rebound battle by an average of 5.8 boards. It pulls down 38.2 rebounds per game (33rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.4.

UMass connects on 8.0 three-pointers per game (129th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.6 on average.

UMass has come up on top in the turnover battle by 6.0 per game, committing 9.8 (49th in college basketball) while forcing 15.8 (22nd in college basketball).

