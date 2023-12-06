The UMass Minutewomen (1-4) will play the Boston College Eagles (3-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET.

UMass vs. Boston College Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

UMass Players to Watch

Dontavia Waggoner: 12 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

12 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 3.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Teya Sidberry: 14.6 PTS, 7 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.6 PTS, 7 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Andrea Daley: 13.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 1 BLK T'Yana Todd: 11.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK JoJo Lacey: 4.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

Boston College Players to Watch

