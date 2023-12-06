How to Watch the UMass vs. Boston College Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The UMass Minutewomen (1-8) will attempt to snap an eight-game losing streak when visiting the Boston College Eagles (4-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.
UMass Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ACC Network X
UMass vs. Boston College Scoring Comparison
- The Minutewomen average 10.9 fewer points per game (58.0) than the Eagles give up (68.9).
- Boston College's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.0 points.
- The 70.9 points per game the Eagles score are the same as the Minutewomen allow.
- When Boston College totals more than 75.6 points, it is 1-1.
- UMass is 1-2 when allowing fewer than 70.9 points.
- The Eagles shoot 42.4% from the field, 3.7% lower than the Minutewomen allow defensively.
- The Minutewomen shoot 37.7% from the field, 7.2% lower than the Eagles concede.
UMass Leaders
- Stefanie Kulesza: 12.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 44.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)
- Bre Bellamy: 8.3 PTS, 52.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
- Kristin Williams: 10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 28.3 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (19-for-60)
- Tori Hyduke: 5.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 21.7 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)
- Lilly Taulelei: 6.9 PTS, 48.1 FG%
UMass Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Washington State
|L 90-48
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/25/2023
|Maryland
|L 92-63
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|12/1/2023
|@ Yale
|L 70-62
|John J. Lee Amphitheater
|12/6/2023
|@ Boston College
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|12/10/2023
|UMass Lowell
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
|12/20/2023
|Albany
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
