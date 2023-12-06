The UMass Minutewomen (1-8) will attempt to snap an eight-game losing streak when visiting the Boston College Eagles (4-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UMass Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMass vs. Boston College Scoring Comparison

  • The Minutewomen average 10.9 fewer points per game (58.0) than the Eagles give up (68.9).
  • Boston College's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.0 points.
  • The 70.9 points per game the Eagles score are the same as the Minutewomen allow.
  • When Boston College totals more than 75.6 points, it is 1-1.
  • UMass is 1-2 when allowing fewer than 70.9 points.
  • The Eagles shoot 42.4% from the field, 3.7% lower than the Minutewomen allow defensively.
  • The Minutewomen shoot 37.7% from the field, 7.2% lower than the Eagles concede.

UMass Leaders

  • Stefanie Kulesza: 12.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 44.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)
  • Bre Bellamy: 8.3 PTS, 52.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
  • Kristin Williams: 10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 28.3 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (19-for-60)
  • Tori Hyduke: 5.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 21.7 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)
  • Lilly Taulelei: 6.9 PTS, 48.1 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UMass Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Washington State L 90-48 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/25/2023 Maryland L 92-63 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
12/1/2023 @ Yale L 70-62 John J. Lee Amphitheater
12/6/2023 @ Boston College - Silvio O. Conte Forum
12/10/2023 UMass Lowell - William D. Mullins Center
12/20/2023 Albany - William D. Mullins Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.