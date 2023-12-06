The UMass Minutewomen (1-8) will attempt to snap an eight-game losing streak when visiting the Boston College Eagles (4-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.

UMass Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

TV: ACC Network X

UMass vs. Boston College Scoring Comparison

The Minutewomen average 10.9 fewer points per game (58.0) than the Eagles give up (68.9).

Boston College's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.0 points.

The 70.9 points per game the Eagles score are the same as the Minutewomen allow.

When Boston College totals more than 75.6 points, it is 1-1.

UMass is 1-2 when allowing fewer than 70.9 points.

The Eagles shoot 42.4% from the field, 3.7% lower than the Minutewomen allow defensively.

The Minutewomen shoot 37.7% from the field, 7.2% lower than the Eagles concede.

UMass Leaders

Stefanie Kulesza: 12.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 44.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)

12.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 44.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24) Bre Bellamy: 8.3 PTS, 52.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

8.3 PTS, 52.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Kristin Williams: 10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 28.3 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (19-for-60)

10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 28.3 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (19-for-60) Tori Hyduke: 5.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 21.7 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

5.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 21.7 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Lilly Taulelei: 6.9 PTS, 48.1 FG%

UMass Schedule