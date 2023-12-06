The Towson Tigers (2-4) play the UMass Minutemen (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This clash is available on Monumental.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

UMass vs. Towson Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UMass Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UMass Top Players (2022-23)

  • Matt Cross: 12.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • RJ Luis: 11.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Dyondre Dominguez: 8.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • T.J. Weeks: 8.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Wildens Leveque: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Towson Players to Watch

  • Charles Thompson: 9.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Tyler Tejada: 10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Christian May: 8.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Dylan Williamson: 6.0 PTS, 1.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Messiah Jones: 7.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UMass vs. Towson Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Towson Rank Towson AVG UMass AVG UMass Rank
178th 71.8 Points Scored 69.8 216th
73rd 66.7 Points Allowed 71.4 221st
52nd 34.1 Rebounds 34.9 32nd
30th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 11.0 16th
182nd 7.4 3pt Made 5.9 320th
105th 14.0 Assists 13.6 136th
142nd 11.5 Turnovers 14.0 334th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.