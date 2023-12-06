The Towson Tigers (2-4) play the UMass Minutemen (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This clash is available on Monumental.

UMass vs. Towson Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Monumental

UMass Top Players (2022-23)

Matt Cross: 12.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK RJ Luis: 11.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Dyondre Dominguez: 8.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK T.J. Weeks: 8.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Wildens Leveque: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

Towson Players to Watch

Charles Thompson: 9.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Tyler Tejada: 10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Christian May: 8.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Dylan Williamson: 6.0 PTS, 1.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.0 PTS, 1.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Messiah Jones: 7.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

UMass vs. Towson Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Towson Rank Towson AVG UMass AVG UMass Rank 178th 71.8 Points Scored 69.8 216th 73rd 66.7 Points Allowed 71.4 221st 52nd 34.1 Rebounds 34.9 32nd 30th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 11.0 16th 182nd 7.4 3pt Made 5.9 320th 105th 14.0 Assists 13.6 136th 142nd 11.5 Turnovers 14.0 334th

