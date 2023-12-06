UMass vs. Towson December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Towson Tigers (2-4) play the UMass Minutemen (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This clash is available on Monumental.
UMass vs. Towson Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Monumental
UMass Top Players (2022-23)
- Matt Cross: 12.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- RJ Luis: 11.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dyondre Dominguez: 8.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- T.J. Weeks: 8.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Wildens Leveque: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
Towson Players to Watch
- Charles Thompson: 9.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tyler Tejada: 10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Christian May: 8.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dylan Williamson: 6.0 PTS, 1.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Messiah Jones: 7.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
UMass vs. Towson Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Towson Rank
|Towson AVG
|UMass AVG
|UMass Rank
|178th
|71.8
|Points Scored
|69.8
|216th
|73rd
|66.7
|Points Allowed
|71.4
|221st
|52nd
|34.1
|Rebounds
|34.9
|32nd
|30th
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|11.0
|16th
|182nd
|7.4
|3pt Made
|5.9
|320th
|105th
|14.0
|Assists
|13.6
|136th
|142nd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|14.0
|334th
